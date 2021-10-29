13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Oct. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We start Friday off in the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine and calm conditions. Highs return to near 80° today with light afternoon breezes at 5-10 mph. Evening temperatures in the 60s will give way to lows late tonight near 60°. We'll return to the low 80s Saturday in spite of some afternoon high clouds, with light southeast winds at 5-15 mph. Breezes will blow at 10-20 mph from the southwest on Sunday as highs hit the upper 70s. Trick or treat weather on Sunday evening looks cool (low 70s dropping to the upper 60s by 9 p.m.) with lingering breezes at 5-15 mph. Highs drop slightly (to the mid 70s) on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as we kick off November. Partly cloudy conditions are expected, but no rain chances are in our forecast. Lows at night will generally dip to the mid and upper 50s during the next week.