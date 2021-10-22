13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Oct. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We start mainly clear with calm winds and temperatures in the 50s, but we'll reach 82° today as southwest winds pick up to 15-25 mph this afternoon and partly cloudy conditions develop. Tonight also looks breezy (10-20 mph) with evening temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s by 9 p.m. and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds reach 15-25 mph Saturday (high 76°) and Sunday (high 77°) under partly cloudy, dry conditions. Monday delivers a rain chance (60% in the valley) with southwest gusts to 35 mph and highs only in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Light snow will fall in the higher elevations with this system, but no significant accumulation is expected in Mt. Charleston or Lee Canyon. Highs to the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine returns. Lows Monday nights and beyond will be cooler, in the low 50s and upper 40s.