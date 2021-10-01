13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Oct. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Early morning temperatures have dipped to the upper 50s and low 60s with a clear sky and calm conditions. Highs climb to the mid 80s today with light winds at 5-15 mph. We'll tumble through the 70s this evening back to the low and mid 60s late tonight. Highs reach the upper 80s Saturday and near 90° Sunday with mostly sunny conditions and continued light wind. Rain chances run at 20% on Tuesday as a system delivers more clouds than sun and drops highs from near 90° Monday to the mid 80s Tuesday and beyond.