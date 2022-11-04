13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, November 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures have tumbled to the upper 30s and mid 40s this morning. Northwest breezes this morning at 10-15 mph will accentuate the chill. Friday afternoon looks mostly sunny as highs rebound to the low 60s with less wind. This evening drops through the 50s and overnight lows drop back to the low 40s. The weekend looks mostly sunny with a high of 67° Saturday and 70° Sunday. Each morning starts in the 40s. Saturday looks calm but there will be south winds at 10-20 mph by Sunday afternoon. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning, so sunrise shifts one hour earlier to 6:08 a.m. on Sunday, and sunset moves to 4:39 p.m. Southwest winds on Monday and Tuesday reach 30 mph as our next weather system swings across Southern Nevada, with 25 mph lingering gusts on Wednesday. Highs drop from the upper 60s Monday to the low 60s Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. A small 20% shower chance develops late Monday, climbs to 40% Tuesday, and lingers at 20% on Wednesday. Dry and calm conditions Thursday as the chilly air lingers.