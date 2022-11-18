13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, November 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cold start with temperatures in the upper 30s at sunrise in many Las Vegas neighborhoods! Although we start with winds under 5 mph, northeast breezes at 10-20 mph are expected from late morning through today, tonight, and tomorrow. High clouds will filter the sun this morning and this afternoon, adding to the chill. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s in Las Vegas. After a cold evening in the low 50s and upper 40s with lingering breezes, we'll drop to the upper 30s tonight as north breezes continue. Saturday is sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday is sunny and calm (winds under 10 mph) with upper 30s early followed by upper 50s in the afternoon. Highs are back in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, with mid 60s on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. A few light north breezes (gusts 15 mph) are expected for the holiday but all things considered, the forecast looks good. Nighttime lows will be in the low 40s in Las Vegas most of next week.