13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, November 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS — A long stretch of cool and dry weather is in the forecast across Southern Nevada. Friday morning starts in the upper 30s and 40s across Las Vegas, with a northwest breeze at 5-10 mph in spots. Expect north breezes at 10-15 mph this Veterans Day afternoon with highs again in the upper 50s, 10° colder than average for mid-November. High clouds will thicken as the day wears on, and linger into Friday night. Saturday ends up sunny and a bit calmer, with wake-up temperatures near 40° followed by highs in the upper 50s. Sunday wraps up the weekend with a northwest breeze at 15-25 mph and some clouds, as highs remain in the upper 50s. Next week the cool stretch continues, with sunrise readings near 40° and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Calm weather on Monday gives way to northeast breezes at 10-20 mph Tuesday and Wednesday, but no rain chances are expected.