Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021

Chilly early, warm this afternoon
items.[0].videoTitle
The November 5, 2021 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:19 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 08:19:37-04

LAS VEGAS —After another chilly start in the 50s, highs reach near 80° this afternoon with sunshine and light east breezes at 5-10 mph. Evening readings will dip to the 60s around 8 p.m. and drop back to the mid and upper 50s after midnight. South breezes at 10-20 mph Saturday (high 82°) will increase to southwest winds at 15-25 mph Sunday (high 78°) as mostly sunny weather continues. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning and gain an hour of sleep; the trade-off is that sunrise and sunset shift an hour earlier, so on Sunday it gets dark before 5:00 p.m. A drop to the mid 70s arrives Monday as some clouds increase. Cooler temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (highs in the low 70s) as a passing weather system delivers a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows at night will dip to the low 50s next week as the system brings in cooler air.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018