13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS —After another chilly start in the 50s, highs reach near 80° this afternoon with sunshine and light east breezes at 5-10 mph. Evening readings will dip to the 60s around 8 p.m. and drop back to the mid and upper 50s after midnight. South breezes at 10-20 mph Saturday (high 82°) will increase to southwest winds at 15-25 mph Sunday (high 78°) as mostly sunny weather continues. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning and gain an hour of sleep; the trade-off is that sunrise and sunset shift an hour earlier, so on Sunday it gets dark before 5:00 p.m. A drop to the mid 70s arrives Monday as some clouds increase. Cooler temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (highs in the low 70s) as a passing weather system delivers a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows at night will dip to the low 50s next week as the system brings in cooler air.