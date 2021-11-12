13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Nov. 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 50s and 60s early this morning with sunshine in the forecast all day and northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s, which is about 10° above average and only a couple degrees shy of record levels for mid-November. This evening will drop through the 60s with a clear sky and calm conditions. Lows tonight dip to the mid and upper 50s. Expect calm conditions this weekend as sunshine and highs in the upper 70s continue. Clouds increase next week as the pattern starts to change, allowing highs to dip to the mid 70s Tuesday, the low 60s Wednesday, and the upper 60s on Thursday. Nighttime lows stay in the 50s during this stretch.