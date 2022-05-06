13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, May 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS —A 10-20 mph breeze favors the south side of the Las Vegas valley at sunrise, with wake-up temperatures near 70°. This afternoon will be the warmest of the year at 96°, 11° above-average, with a mostly sunny sky and southwest gusts to 30 mph. It's breezy and mild this evening and tonight, with gusts to 25 mph as we drop through the 80s after sunset and dip to the low 70s late. Saturday is a bit windier, with 35 mph gusts from the southwest, and highs in the low 90s alongside a partly cloudy sky. Mother's Day looks very windy, with southwest gusts of 25 mph early increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon, stirring up some dust as highs dip to the mid 80s. A big temperature drop next week, with highs in the mid 70s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Southwest winds linger during that cool down, with gusts to 35 mph Monday, 25 mph Tuesday, and 30 mph Wednesday. Thursday delivers 80° weather as south breezes are limited to 15-20 mph. Lows will be in the mid 60s Saturday night and the mid 50s Sunday night through much of next week, which will make for cooler early mornings.