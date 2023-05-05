13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, May 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's chilly, in the 50s early this morning, with southwest breezes at 10-20 mph and a partly cloudy sky. Sunny today with highs in the mid 70s as southwest gusts return to 25 mph. We'll remain breezy this evening and tonight (southwest 10-20 mph) as it cools through the 60s this evening and the 50s after midnight. After a cool start in the 50s and 60s, expect mid 70s Saturday with southwest gusts at 30 mph and some increasing clouds. Warmth (81°) returns Sunday as breezes remain under 20 mph for the first time in a week. A stretch of mid 80s kicks in Monday and lasts through most of next week. Southwest winds will persist at 15-25 mph on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Breezes may shift to the north on Thursday, keeping highs near average for May (mid 80s). Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.