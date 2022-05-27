13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, May 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS —South winds at 10-20 mph this Friday morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s under some clouds. Up to 100° today as southwest gusts hit 30 mph and another round of clouds thickens as the afternoon wears on. Gusts of 25 mph continue this evening (readings drop from 90s into the 80s) and tonight (low fall to the mid 70s late). Mid 90s Saturday with stronger southwest gusts to 35 mph and a mix of clouds and partial sun. Sunday also looks windy, with northwest gusts of 25 mph early and west gusts of 30 mph the rest of the day, alongside sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Memorial Day on Monday looks mostly sunny and cooler-than-average, with north winds up to 20 mph in the morning (readings in 60s & 70s) and northwest winds up to 25 mph in the afternoon (high of 81°). Mid 80s Tuesday as northeast breezes hit 10-20 mph with sunshine. We're back in the mid 90s Wednesday (June 1st) with 100° Thursday and Friday as a warm, dry pattern from the southwest develops through early June.