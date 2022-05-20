13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, May 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Some dust and haze this morning in the wake of yesterday's wind and heat. North breezes will develop during the morning commute, with some gusts to 30 mph by late morning as temperatures hover in the 70s. Highs are limited to the middle 80s this afternoon as north gusts linger at 25 mph with a mostly sunny sky. We drop through the 70s this evening and we'll dip to the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise early Saturday morning as north breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Saturday afternoon delivers pleasant highs in the mid 80s with breezes under 20 mph and sunshine. Daytime temperatures jump to the low 90s Sunday, mid 90s Monday, and upper 90s to near 100° Tuesday and Wednesday. Breezes pick back up to 25 mph in the afternoon Sunday, but should be limited to 20 mph early next week. Nighttime lows will be in the mid and upper 60s during this stretch, with low 70s starting Tuesday night as triple digit afternoons are likely.