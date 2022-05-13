13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, May 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Heat builds for the foreseeable future, but we're in the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise around the Las Vegas valley, with a few 10 mph breezes near the mountains. We'll hit 89° today, with full sunshine and winds under 15 mph. Highs soar to 97° Saturday, 100° Sunday, and 99° Monday and Tuesday. Remember to shift outside activities early or late in the day to help beat the heat. A break in the wind continues Saturday with gusts under 15 mph. Southwest gusts to 20 mph return Sunday afternoon, and reach 25 mph Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoons. Stronger wind arrives Thursday as a trough of low pressure allows highs to dip back to the low and mid 90s next Friday. As temperatures climb near 100 degrees, nighttime lows will increase to the low 70s.