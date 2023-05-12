13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, May 12, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We start Friday morning in the 60s with 5-10 mph breezes and sunshine. A quick climb to the 80s by 10 a.m. with above-average afternoon warmth near 91°. Gusts range from 25 mph to 30 mph the next few days. Mid 90s last from this weekend through next week. We'll be sunny today and tomorrow, mostly sunny on Sunday and Monday, then partly-to-mostly cloudy Tuesday and beyond when small 10% rain chances develop. Nighttime lows will be near 70° during this stretch. There's enough moisture in place for a stray daytime thundershower over the mountains this weekend. Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.