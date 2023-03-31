13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, March 31, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning with sunshine and calm winds. Highs today will reach the upper 60s with sun giving way to high clouds while afternoon breezes develop at 10-20 mph. Evening temperatures fall from the 60s to the 50s with 5-10 mph breezes and a partly cloudy sky. Lows late tonight fall to the 40s. We're back in the 70s this weekend as sunshine continues and the wind returns. Expect 73° Saturday (southwest 15-25 mph winds) and 77° Sunday (southwest 25-40 mph winds). A round of 40 mph west gusts continues Monday as highs tumble to the low 60s with mostly cloudy weather and the 10% chance of showers. The cool stretch delivers upper 50s for highs on Tuesday, with low 60s on Wednesday and mid 60s by Thursday. Breezes will approach 20 mph Tuesday and Wednesday with 25 mph gusts Thursday as dry, partly cloudy conditions cover the Desert Southwest.