13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, March 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Today looks sunny and calm, with mid 30s and upper 30s at sunrise reaching near 60° this afternoon alongside light east breezes of 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy weather arrives this evening as lows tonight drop to near 40°. Weekend winds return, with 40 mph southwest gusts by Saturday midday (64°) and 40 mph southwest gusts throughout most of Sunday (60°). Near 60° highs continue early next week as winds linger at 20 mph Monday before dropping below 15 mph Tuesday. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph on Wednesday and Thursday will keep the dry, cool pattern intact: upper 30s at daybreak will be followed by highs near 60°.