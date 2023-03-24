13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, March 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS — There were some windy sprinkles and showers that crossed the valley after midnight, but it's clear and in the 40s with 10 mph breezes at sunrise. This afternoon turns windy (northwest gusts to 30 mph) with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. We'll drop to the mid and upper 30s late tonight, with chilly air sticking around this weekend. Highs are limited to the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph are expected this weekend through early next week. Monday sees low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions are here Friday through Monday. There's a brief spurt to 70° Tuesday (accompanied by southwest winds at 20-30 mph) as our next system approaches and brings a 10% shower chance. We dip to the low 60s Wednesday as the rain chance hits 20% and southwest winds linger at 15-25 mph. We anticipate mid 60s next Friday, which is the last day of March, and are hopeful that temperatures trend back near 70° as we flip the calendar to April next weekend.