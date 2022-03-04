13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Mar. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 50s with partly cloudy conditions and breezes under 15 mph at sunrise. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph are in the forecast later this morning through afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the low 60s today, with scattered showers between late morning, midday, and afternoon in Las Vegas. The chance is about 50%. We'll drop through the 50s this evening into the mid 40s late, and winds after dark will turn strong: gusts will reach 30-40 mph after midnight through Saturday morning. While a stray shower is possible tonight (20% chance) it's not that likely. Saturday will be cold, starting in the 40s and only climbing to the mid 50s despite a mix of sun and clouds. Morning gusts of 40 mph will remain near 30 mph in the afternoon, then drop to 20 mph Saturday night. The rain chance on Saturday is around 20%, so it won't be a washout, although a 40% chance develops Saturday night while temperatures drop to the low 40s. Sunday looks calmer, with winds under 15 mph, more sun than clouds, and after starting in the low 40s we'll climb to near 60°. Highs linger near 60° Monday before returning to the mid 60s Tuesday, near 70° Wednesday, and mid 60s Thursday and Friday. Wake up temperatures will be in the low 40s during this stretch. North gusts of 25 mph on Monday will linger at 20 mph on Tuesday, under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday looks calm and sunny before north gusts of 25 mph return for Thursday.