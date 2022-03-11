13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Mar. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Readings have tumbled to the mid and upper 30s under a clear sky at sunrise. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph are possible this morning, with less wind this afternoon as highs reach the low 60s under continued sunshine. Saturday looks calm (gusts 10 mph) with a high of 71°. Sunday looks a little warmer (mid 70s) as west breezes reach 15-20 mph. The weather looks calm, mostly sunny, and in the mid 70s on Monday. Temperatures approach 80° Tuesday afternoon, alongside southwest gusts to 20 mph and a mostly cloudy sky. Northwest gusts to 20 mph on Wednesday won't cool things off too much; highs will still reach the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday is St. Patrick's Day and it looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and northeast breezes at 10-20 mph.