13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, June 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Stronger south gusts of 45 mph this afternoon will elevate fire danger and cause periods of blowing dust, while will deteriorate the air quality. We're in the 80s this morning with highs around 102° this afternoon. This evening will be in the 90s as south winds continue to gust to 30 mph, with lows in the low 70s by daybreak Saturday. Still windy tomorrow with southwest gusts back to 40 mph in the afternoon. A Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger are in place today and tomorrow. Highs reach 93° Saturday and should be limited to 91° on Sunday (Father's Day) with lingering breezes under 25 mph to finish the weekend. While showers and thundershowers are possible over Arizona the next few days, Southern Nevada looks dry through next week. Mid 90s on Monday give way to triple digits Tuesday, with highs exceeding 105° Wednesday and beyond. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (or wait until the sun is going down), in addition to drinking extra water, taking breaks in the air conditioning, avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, and keeping a close eye on pets, kids, and the elderly.