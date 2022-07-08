LAS VEGAS — Expect sun and occasional high clouds the first half of today, then more intense heat for the afternoon. We start in the 80s with 90s by 9am and 100s by noon. South winds will blow at 15-25 mph from midday through afternoon as highs approach 106°. This evening drops through the 90s, with 80s after midnight and lows in the low 80s° at sunrise tomorrow morning. Maximum daytime winds reach 25 mph through Saturday, keeping dry air in place over Southern Nevada. Highs climb to 108° Saturday and 109° Sunday, so plan on plenty of heat. Nighttime lows will hover in the mid 80s during this stretch. Highs hit 110° Monday and 111° Tuesday! There are signs that monsoon humidity will return to Southern Nevada next week, and 10%-20% daytime storm chances are in the forecast starting Wednesday. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (sunrise is near 5:30am) when temperatures are less hot. Or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; twilight doesn't end until 8:30 pm so there's still some light left for outdoor activities. When outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and watch young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.