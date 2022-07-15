LAS VEGAS — It's a bit cooler this morning, near 80°, thanks to rain-cooled air from yesterday. Monsoon mugginess will be noticeable as we quickly heat up through the 90s between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., and highs reach 107° today with a 20% chance of storms in the valley and a 50% chance of storms in the mountains. This evening will be warm and dry, with readings dropping from the low 100s to the mid 90s between sunset and midnight. Lows will fall to the upper 80s before sunrise on Saturday. Weekend highs reach 109° tomorrow with a 20% storm chance in the daytime heat. We'll hit 110° Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and only a 10% chance of an isolated shower, although southwest breezes increase to 25 mph. Highs around 108° next week as marginal humidity lingers alongside mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Nighttime lows remain in the mid and upper 80s during this stretch, which yields quick warm-ups through the 90s between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. most mornings. Aside from a 10% rain chance on Monday, next week should be dry.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is near 8:00 p.m. but it doesn't get dark until after 8:30 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.

