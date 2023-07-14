13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, July 14, 2023

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning is in place today, this weekend, and early next week. A ridge of high pressure over Southern Nevada sends highs to 112° today, 115° Saturday, 116° Sunday, 114° Monday, and 112° Tuesday. Highs linger at 111° next Wednesday and Thursday. Late night and early morning lows will drop to the upper 80s and low 90s during this stretch, providing little overnight relief. Humidity will exaggerate the heat's impacts as it turns noticeable early next week, resulting in a small 10% rain chance Monday and Tuesday around Southern Nevada. Breezes will be light Friday through the weekend, before southwest gusts to 25 mph develop Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain low this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.