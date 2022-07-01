LAS VEGAS — Warm and breezy at daybreak with temperatures in the 80s. We'll move through the 90s after 9am, hit 100° by noon, and see highs near 103° by mid-afternoon. Southwest winds are already blowing at 15-25 mph this morning, and continue this afternoon and this evening. We'll dip through the 90s this evening and into the 80s by midnight, with an overnight low of 80°. Due to dry and gusty conditions, the Fourth of July holiday weekend delivers elevated fire danger, so we'll have to be very careful with any fireworks activity. Winds from the southwest will gust to 30 mph Saturday, 35 mph Sunday, and 25 mph Monday. Monday evening winds should be limited to 10-20 mph and not impact official fireworks displays. Plan on sunshine and typical heat for the next several days. Highs reach 104° Saturday, 101° Sunday, and 98° Monday. Morning temperatures will be a bit more comforatable in the 70s starting Sunday and lasting into early next week. We'll climb back to 101° Tuesday, 104° Wednesday, and crank the heat to 107° Thursday. Maximum wind speeds range from 20-25 mph next week as dry air stays locked across our part of the Desert Southwest, so no monsoon storms are expected. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning or wait until the sun is going down. When outside, remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and watch young kids, the elderly, and people with other health issues that make them prone to heat illness.