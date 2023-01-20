13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, January 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Today will be windy in Las Vegas, with northwest gusts at 30 mph this morning, 25 mph this afternoon, and 20 mph this evening. In Laughlin the gusts hit 35 mph. Despite being mostly sunny, temperatures will struggle to warm up: after starting with wind chill values near 30°, afternoon temperatures in the low 50s will feel more like the 40s as blustery breezes continue. We'll tumble through the 40s this evening with a clear sky, and overnight lows drop to the low 30s with a few 5-10 mph winds. Breezes on Saturday and Sunday will be limited to 5-15 mph, but with cold air in place, they'll still be noticeable. Our mostly sunny weekend weather features sunrise temperatures in the low and mid 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. Laughlin will see 40 mph gusts again on Saturday, and another push of gusty north winds arrives Monday. North breezes in Las Vegas on Monday will blow at 15-25 mph, so high temperatures remain chilly in the low 50s. Nighttime lows will continue to tumble to the low and mid 30s. Sunny and dry weather lasts through next week as a ridge of high pressure influences the weather across the West, and highs should reach the mid and upper 50s starting around midweek.