13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2022

Afternoon clouds and breezes
The January 7, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 08:47:43-05

LAS VEGAS —We're in the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning under a mainly clear sky. High clouds increase this afternoon, when southwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph, but highs should approach the mid 60s. Lows tonight fall to the mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky as breezes continue at 10-20 mph. Highs on Saturday hit 61° with a mostly sunny sky and northeast winds at 5-15 mph, which will hopefully improve the air quality. Temperatures dip slightly to the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. Thicker clouds arrive Monday but rain chances should remain southeast of Nevada. A bit breezy Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions and highs near 60°. We'll hover there through the middle of the week. Lows at night will dip to the mid 40s during this stretch.

