13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s with winds at 5-10 mph this morning. A Wind Advisory is posted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as north gusts increase to 35 mph in Las Vegas. There's also a 30% chance of passing showers from midday through afternoon and evening. Gusts to 25 mph continue after midnight through Saturday. Lows will drop to the low 40s tonight, and highs reach the low 60s tomorrow. Daytime highs in the low 60s continue Sunday through early next week, as valley winds drop below 15 mph. Tuesday may see some 20 mph gusts. Nighttime lows will dip to the upper 30s and low 40s during this stretch.