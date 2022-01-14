13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Jan. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS —We start this morning in the 40s with a partly cloudy sky, and highs should hit the mid 60s in spite of north gusts of 25 mph in Las Vegas from late morning through afternoon. Gusts hit 40 mph in the Colorado River Valley and 30 mph in the Spring Mountains. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. The weekend looks partly sunny Saturday (north gusts to 15 mph) and mostly sunny Sunday (winds under 10 mph) as daytime highs climb near 60°. Low 60s with calm and partly cloudy conditions are expected on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Similar nice weather is here through most of next week, with wake-up temperatures in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s.