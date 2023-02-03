13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, February 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning with calm conditions and plenty of high clouds. Readings climb to the upper 50s this afternoon. Light winds of 5-10 mph today continue tomorrow, but strong southwest gusts up to 45 mph arrive Sunday. Highs reach the low 60s Saturday and the mid 60s Sunday (when the wind arrives).

North winds at 25 mph Monday will limit highs to the upper 50s, and lingering north breezes to 20 mph will keep Las Vegas in the upper 50s through at least the middle of next week. Nighttime lows will be near 40° through the weekend and dip to the upper 30s next week. No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.