13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, February 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 30s this morning with a layer of high clouds in the forecast today through tonight. Afternoon highs will be limited to the low 50s and northeast breezes will blow at 10-15 mph. Lows tonight tumble to the upper 30s and clouds will clear late. The weekend looks pleasant and a bit milder; highs reach 60° Saturday and 64° Sunday with mostly sunny weather and winds at only 5-10 mph. Mid 60s on Monday with continued mostly sunny conditions and south breezes up to 10-15 mph. We'll reach the upper 60s on Tuesday but winds kick up to 20-30 mph from the southwest as a deep storm system invades the Pacific Northwest. Gusts reach 40 mph Tuesday night as clouds thicken up and bring the chance (20%) of some showers. That chance continues Wednesday, when highs tumble to the low 50s with west gusts of 30 mph. Dry weather returns Thursday, but southwest winds linger at 20-30 mph and highs are limited to the mid 50s with mostly cloudy weather. It likely stays breezy through the end of next week with highs in the upper 50s. Another chance of showers (and possibly thunder) develops next Sunday (February 26th).