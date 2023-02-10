13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, February 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's clear and cold this morning with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s around Las Vegas. This afternoon looks calm and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Breezes approach 10-15 mph Saturday afternoon, and we'll be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. North gusts to 20 mph on Sunday afternoon won't spoil the end of the weekend; highs reach the low 60s despite thicker clouds. Monday looks fairly calm with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds pick up Tuesday (Valentine's Day) with gusts to 20-30 mph, highs in the mid 50s, and a 20% chance of showers alongside plenty of clouds. Low 50s are expected Wednesday as northwest winds continue at 20-30 mph with a mostly sunny sky. It's still breezy (north 10-20 mph) and in the low 50s next Thursday, so winter is not done with Southern Nevada just yet.