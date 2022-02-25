13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Feb. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's clear and calm and quite cold (upper 20s and low 30s) early this Friday morning. Daytime highs reach the mid 50s today with northeast breezes up to 10-20 mph this afternoon. Tonight will also be a bit breezy, and cold, with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s around Las Vegas. Saturday will be in the mid 50s with continued sunshine, and northeast breezes at 15-25 mph adding to the chill. Another start in the 30s early Sunday, before afternoon highs reach near 60° in spite of increasing clouds. Breezes on Sunday should be lighter, from the northeast at 5-15 mph. Monday is mild, near 70° after starting in the low 40s, as northeast breezes pick back up to 10-20 mph. An enjoyable stretch of mid-to-upper 70s (about 10° above average) begins Tuesday, which is March 1st, and continues Wednesday and Thursday. A round of southwest winds should develop Thursday and Friday, with a drop to highs in the 60s expected to start that weekend. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and low 50s next week.