13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Feb. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's cold this morning, in the upper 30s and low 40s early, with a few lingering breezes at 5-10 mph. Today looks calm and mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. We drop to the 50s this evening so grab a jacket if you've got plans. Saturday morning starts in the 40s before afternoon temperatures flirt with 70° alongside mostly sunny and continued calm conditions. Sunday starts in the 40s and 50s with light winds early, but southwest gusts increase to 20-25 mph in the afternoon and evening as clouds increase. Sunday highs should still reach the low 70s. Next week looks cooler. Southwest gusts to 25 mph accompany partly cloudy weather and highs in the mid 60s on Monday, with a small 10% rain chance. Tuesday and Wednesday looks chilly and unsettled, with mostly cloudy weather, a 20% chance of showers and mountain snow, and gusts of 20-25 mph. Lows drop to the 30s starting Tuesday night. Highs remain in the 50s through at least next Thursday, even as winds relax and clouds clear.