13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's fairly calm this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s under a clear sky. We'll soar to the upper 70s this afternoon, just shy of the record high for the date, as northeast winds drop below 15 mph and sunshine continues. This evening delivers 60s, with 50s by midnight and lows in the upper 40s. It remains mild through the weekend with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny weather and winds under 15 mph. Monday is Valentine's Day and we expect low 70s to give way to 60s in the evening. Monday looks breezy, with afternoon gusts up to 20 mph and evening gusts up to 25 mph as clouds increase. A drop to the mid 60s arrives Tuesday as a trough of low pressure delivers wind gusts to 30 mph Tuesday, clouds, and a 20% rain chance. Cool and breezy weather continues Wednesday and Thursday.