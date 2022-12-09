13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, December 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's cold and calm this morning, with readings in the 30s in most valley neighborhoods. Today's highs are again limited to the mid 50s, with sunshine and light winds. We dip through the 40s this evening with upper 30s late tonight and early Saturday. Our next weather system rolls across the Desert Southwest this weekend. Saturday is breezy (south 10-20 mph) and partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday delivers thick clouds, occasional rain showers, and mountain snow! Southwest breezes at 15-25 mph in Las Vegas, but 55 mph gusts are possible in the Spring Mountains. Valley temperatures start in the low 40s and only climb to the mid 50s due to the clouds and passing rain. Right now, Las Vegas expects 0.25" of rain between Sunday morning, afternoon, and night. Above 7,000 feet there's 6" to 14" of snow in the forecast, so a Winter Storm Watch is in place for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon on Sunday. Snow may mix with rain Sunday evening on the high-elevation west side and south side of the Las Vegas valley, but nothing is expected to stick. Monday will be breezy (west 10-20 mph) and mostly cloudy with the small chance for a lingering morning shower as we start in the upper 30s but don't escape the upper 40s during the afternoon. A cold pattern holds through next week, with wake-up temperatures in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s expected each day.