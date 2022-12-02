13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, December 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It remains windy early this morning with valley gusts of 25-35 mph at sunrise. After 9:00 a.m. the breezes will drop below 20 mph, and should stay under 15 mph this afternoon. Temperatures are near 50° early, and afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 50s. Look for a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. Friday night drops to the mid 40s with more clouds than clear sky. Saturday's winds are under 10 mph with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the low 60s. There's a small 10% chance of a sprinkle or stray shower in Las Vegas from Friday night through Saturday and Sunday, although it's not expected to amount to much. Sunday and Monday see a return of south winds at 10-20 mph. Highs drop from the mid 60s Sunday to the low 60s Monday, with another drop to the mid 50s Tuesday through the rest of next week.