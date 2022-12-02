LAS VEGAS — It remains windy early this morning with valley gusts of 25-35 mph at sunrise. After 9:00 a.m. the breezes will drop below 20 mph, and should stay under 15 mph this afternoon. Temperatures are near 50° early, and afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 50s. Look for a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. Friday night drops to the mid 40s with more clouds than clear sky. Saturday's winds are under 10 mph with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the low 60s. There's a small 10% chance of a sprinkle or stray shower in Las Vegas from Friday night through Saturday and Sunday, although it's not expected to amount to much. Sunday and Monday see a return of south winds at 10-20 mph. Highs drop from the mid 60s Sunday to the low 60s Monday, with another drop to the mid 50s Tuesday through the rest of next week.
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, December 2, 2022
Gusty winds at sunrise diminish by midday.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 08:07:14-05
