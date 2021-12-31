13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Dec. 31, 2021

LAS VEGAS —South winds at 15-25 mph with wake-up temperatures near 50° and a partly cloudy sky. Northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph by late morning and afternoon highs will only reach the mid 50s. There's a small (10%-20%) chance of a stray shower this evening, but the sky clears out completely after 10 p.m. Expect chilly breezes and wind chills in the 30s at midnight as we ring in the New Year. On Saturday (January 1st) Las Vegas looks sunny and chilly with north gusts up to 25 mph in the morning (and wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s). Highs Saturday afternoon only climb to the mid 40s. Cold and sunny weather continues Sunday; we'll start below freezing at sunrise before returning to the mid 40s, although winds should be light. Highs reach the low 50s Monday and Tuesday, return to the mid 50s Wednesday, and might hit 60° on Thursday.