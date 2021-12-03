Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Dec. 3, 2021

Chilly mornings continue
The December 3, 2021 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:06 AM, Dec 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS —It's in the 40s and 50s this morning with calm conditions. We'll see mostly sunny weather after a few early clouds, lifting readings to the upper 60s later today. Evening temperatures drop into the 60s and 50s, with overnight lows in the 40s for the foreseeable future. A shift in the pattern occurs early next week. Increasing clouds Monday as a storm approaches from the north, squeezing out a 10% rain chance and some 20 mph gusts Tuesday. Highs reach the mid 60s those afternoons. Another passing storm brings a 20% rain chance Thursday with highs only in the low 60s and another round of 20 mph gusts.

