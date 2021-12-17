13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Dec. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Cold weather continues this Friday as north winds blow at 10-20 mph. We start in the 30s in most spots, and despite sunshine, highs will be limited to the low 50s. Friday evening drops through the 40s with low and mid 30s through sunrise on Saturday. Highs in the low 50s continue this weekend (with sunshine and calm conditiosn) but temperatures remain in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday morning. Low and mid 50s continue next week, with rain chances returning Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday (Christmas Eve) alongside partly to mostly cloudy conditions.