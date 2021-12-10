13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Dec. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Today delivers north winds up to 20 mph and morning wind chills in the 30s with temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs in the low 50s despite a mostly sunny sky. This evening sees temperatures in the 40s but winds should stay under 10 mph. A Freeze Warning starts at midnight, and temperatures will drop to the low and mid 30s through early Saturday morning. Protect people, plants, and pets! Saturday sees sunshine and calm conditions but highs are limited to the low 50s. Sunday starts in the low and mid 30s at daybreak before climbing back to the mid 50s with light winds and continued sunshine. Monday looks mostly cloudy with south breezes picking back up to 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 50s. A chance of rain arrives Tuesday. Right now, that round of rain looks more substantial, with 0.25" to 0.50" forecast for Las Vegas. Afternoon gusts of 30 mph will increase to 45 mph in the evening on Tuesday as the rain chance lingers. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a north wind at 10-20 mph and highs in the low 50s. Thursday looks similarly cold.