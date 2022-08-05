13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, August 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Mostly cloudy and quite humid this morning as occasional showers dampen Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas. Partly cloudy conditions return this afternoon with highs limited to the mid 90s (but feeling worse with the mugginess) as storms try to fire over the mountains. There's only a 20% chance that a thundershower sneaks into parts of the valley this afternoon. It will be breezy, with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. We've taken rain out of the weekend forecast, and it should reach 98° Saturday and 102° Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. Scattered thundershower chances return to 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday and beyond as monsoon moisture pulls back into Southern Nevada next week. Highs will range from 101° Monday to the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday.