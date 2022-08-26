Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, August 26, 2022

Back to the triple digits today with only an isolated afternoon storm chance.
Posted at 5:25 AM, Aug 26, 2022
LAS VEGAS — It's in the 80s at sunrise and morning sunshine will boost readings to the 90s by 10:00 a.m. with afternoon highs near 101°. Another round of scattered storms is in the forecast this afternoon; the chance is 50% in the mountains and only 20% in the valley. That said, lightning, locally heavy rain, and brief strong winds are possible. Evening temperatures will drop from the 90s into the 80s by midnight, with lows near 80° by sunrise on Saturday. Drier air this weekend means no storms for Las Vegas on Saturday or Sunday, while highs hover around 100° alongside southwest winds at 25 mph and 20 mph, respectively. Dry weather is expected to continue much of next week as highs sizzle near 105° Tuesday and beyond. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.

