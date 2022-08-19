13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, August 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS — We're muggy and partly cloudy early and in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise. Las Vegas highs approach 100° this Friday afternoon with humidity and only a 20% chance of storms in the valley (more like 60% in the mountains). Friday evening is in the 90s and mainly clear, with upper 80s by midnight and readings that bottom out in the low 80s late. The chance of an afternoon or evening thundershower lingers at 30% on Saturday as highs reach the upper 90s with continued humidity. Sunday's rain chance drops to 10% even though the humidity lingers. Highs remain in the upper 90s after an early morning stretch in the 80s. Near 100° weather is expected early next week as we dry out Monday (high of 101°). Small rain chances sneak back Tuesday and improve to 30% on Wednesday, dropping highs from 100° Tuesday back to the upper 90s Wednesday and beyond as storm chances linger.