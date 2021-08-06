13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Aug. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Wake-up temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s under a clear sky with southwest breezes near 10 mph. Afternoon gusts will hit 30 mph as temperatures climb to 106° with sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s tonight and this weekend. Highs range from 105° to 107° this weekend through next week as afternoon gusts reach 20-25 mph through Tuesday. Small rain chances will develop in the valley Tuesday and beyond, but the overall set-up is not favorable for widespread rain and storms. Mountain rain and storms will be higher, near 30%, during that time frame.