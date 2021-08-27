13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Aug. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 70s this morning with a clear sky and calm conditions. Hot weather rules through the weekend. We'll hit 107° today with south winds at 10-20 mph and some lingering light smoke. We only drop to the 90s this evening and low 80s late tonight. Temperatures are near 108° Saturday, with 107° Sunday. A small rain chances kick in Sunday in the mountains, and reaches the valley on Monday, at about 20%. Scattered downpours with wind and lightning are more likely Tuesday and Wednesday around Las Vegas, which should keep highs in the upper 90s as clouds and humidity accompany the rain chances. Nighttime lows will cool from the low 80s this weekend and Monday night back to the upper 70s Tuesday night and beyond.