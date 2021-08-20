13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We start in the 70s and 80s this Friday morning with lingering wildfire smoke keeping air quality unhealthy for those with asthma and lung issues. Look for highs in the mid 90s with hazy sun and afternoon gusts from the southeast at 10-20 mph. We'll dip to the 80s this evening as breezes linger, with overnight lows in the upper 70s. A bit warmer this weekend, but not bad for late August, witih a high of 98° Saturday and 100° Sunday. South winds will gust to 25 mph on Saturday afternoon with southeast gusts limited to 20 mph on Sunday. Smoke will linger this weekend but should be primarily aloft. Dry weather lasts through next week as temperatures heat up. Look for highs to gradually increase from 103° on Monday to 108° on Thursday (just shy of the record for the date). Overnight low temperatures will be near 80° during this stretch. Daytime gusts will be limited to 10-20 mph most of next week.