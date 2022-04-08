13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Apr. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Sunny and calm today with 60s early giving way to 70s by 9 a.m., 80s by noon, and highs in the upper 80s by late afternoon. This evening delivers 70s, with lows in the low 60s late. Saturday sees some clouds early, then sunshine, with highs in the low 90s and daytime gusts up to 30 mph from the west. North gusts to 20 mph with lows in the upper 50s Saturday night. Sunday delivers lingering 20 mph gusts from the north in the morning, with a drop to highs in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky. Monday will be windy, with southwest gusts to 40 mph and highs in the upper 70s alongside mostly sunny conditions. Blowing dust and debris are possible Monday. Northwest gusts to 30 mph on Tuesday will limit highs to the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky and a 10% shower chance (mainly Monday night and early Tuesday morning). We'll remain cooler than average on Wednesday (upper 60s) as winds relax and mostly sunny weather returns. We'll rise from the mid 70s next Friday to the upper 70s to near 80° next Saturday and Sunday.