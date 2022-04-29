13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Apr. 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Today looks nice, with north gusts to 25 mph until noon, then winds under 15 mph in the afternoon with sunshine and highs in the low 80s after a cool start in the upper 50s and 60s. Saturday starts near 60° but climbs to near 90° with sunshine and afternoon southeast breezes at 10-20 mph. Sunday (May 1st) and Monday deliver gusts to 30 mph and 25 mph, respectively, with highs near 90° and sunshine. A slight drop to the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday as northeast gusts hit 25 mph and 20 mph, respectively. A surge of low 90s is expected Thursday through next weekend, if not beyond. Nighttime temperatures will be in the low 60s most of this stretch. No threat of triple digit heat in the forecast over the next 1-2 weeks as we work through the first half of May.