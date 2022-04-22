13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Apr. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Scattered showers with thunder are possible from late morning through the afternoon (a 40% chance in any one spot) although many areas will miss out. Southwest wind gusts still up to 40 mph this morning and midday should shift to the northwest and gust to 35 mph, keeping highs in the upper 60s today! Winds taper to 10-20 mph tonight as lows tumble to the upper 40s and low 50s. The weekend looks a bit breezy, but nice. Saturday sees north gusts to 25 mph and highs in the mid 70s with sunshine. Highs reach the upper 70s Sunday with sunshine and northeast gusts to 25 mph. After mid 80s Monday (east gusts to 20 mph) we expect a stretch of warm weather (upper 80s and low 90s) to return Tuesday through the following weekend. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s through Sunday night, then the 60s next week as the weather warms up. Southwest gusts of 25 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to strengthen to 35 mph on Thursday, which is when Round One of the NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas.