13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, January 5, 2024

LAS VEGAS — High clouds will filter the sun this morning, but winds are fairly quiet. It's chilly! Wake-up temperatures range from the mid 30s to the low 40s and afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s as sunshine prevails. Another push of breezes develops this afternoon and evening with north winds at 10-20 mph. Lows tonight drop to the mid 30s in Las Vegas as calm conditions return and a clear sky continues. Clouds thicken on Saturday, so highs will only hit the low 50s, but daytime breezes stay under 15 mph. Saturday evening and night see increasing southwest winds of 15-25 mph as a 20% chance of rain and snow showers returns after 10:00 p.m. and continues into Sunday morning thanks to our next cold front. Low temperatures will dip to the mid 30s in Las Vegas, so any snowflakes aren't likely to cause problems. Winds shift to the northwest on Sunday morning as the cold front passes through, and the rest of the day will be cold (highs in upper 40s) and quite windy (gusts of 35-40 mph) with sunshine. We drop near freezing in Las Vegas Sunday night as gusty north winds continue. Monday morning is breezy, with gusts of 20 mph, and wake-up temperatures in the low 30s. Highs are again limited to the upper 40s on Monday, despite full sunshine, because north breezes linger at 15-20 mph. Monday night falls back to the low 30s, and Tuesday will only see highs near 50° as light winds prevail. The middle of next week sees low 30s each night and early morning with afternoon highs in the low 50s, while northwest breezes return at 15-20 mph with a partly cloudy sky.